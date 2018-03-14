Britton Woman Not Fighting Battle Alone

About 100 area residents danced in honor and support of one of their own last week.

The Britton-Hecla Arena was full of pink-clad Zumba dancers for an hour on Thursday. On the front of the pink T-shirts were the words “Team Ardi.” On the back was the quotation “We can’t always choose the music life plays for us,

but we can choose how we dance to it.”

Long-time nurse and community

caregiver Ardi Forrester is battling breast cancer. She is currently undergoing

treatment in Minneapolis and will be there well into the summer to battle the stage 3 cancer. Friends from back home wanted to make sure she knew she wasn’t battling alone.

It all began rather simply. Mandy Carlson, who attends weekly Zumba exercise sessions with Forrester, thought it would be fun for their little group to have T-shirts to show support and take some pictures some night at the Zumba workout. But she also knew of other people that wanted to do something but didn’t know what they could do.

That original idea turned into a bigger scheme to do a community Zumba so people could come out and show support and surprise her.

“We put an invite on Facebook and tried to keep it private so it would be a surprise,” said Carlson,” who noted that Forrester has a passion for dancing. “I was very surprised at how many showed up. A lot of them had never done Zumba before and were a little nervous, but everybody was really excited to be there and show their support for Ardi.”

Carlson

stressed that the event was all about Forrester.

“I just had a vision that was made possible by a great Zumba instructor (Emily Taylor), a lad who can play some booming music (Austin Sasker), and a whole bunch of people who all gave up their evening to come out and show their love and support for a great woman.”

In conjunction with the Zumba, a collection was also taken for the Marshall County Food Pantry.

“I was very surprised at how many showed up. A lot of them had never done Zumba before and were a little nervous, but everybody was really excited to be there and show their s support for Ardi.”

----Mandy Carlson

“Somebody had asked if they could give a donation, and knowing that Ardi wouldn’t want anything for herself, we decided on the food pantry,” said Carlson. “We raised about $340 and had quite a few food items.”

A video was taken of the Zumba group in action and of a tribute by Taylor prior to the event. Frequent dance partner Keith Beck also made an appearance, wearing Ardi’s ruby-red dance shoes.

Beck told the crowd, “Ardi needs to hurry up and get back because these shoes are hard to fill!”

The seven-minute video was sent to Forrester in Minneapolis later that evening and her reaction was one of disbelief.

“I couldn’t believe they would do that,” Forrester told Carlson after receiving the video. “How can I ever thank all of you?”