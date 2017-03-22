Britton Area Expo Saturday

The 34th annual Britton Area Expo & Health Fair will be held on Saturday.

This marks the second year that the event has gone to a one-day format from its previous Friday-Saturday schedule. Sponsored by the Britton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Expo will be held at the Britton-Hecla Arena and will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

A total of 57 exhibitors have rented booth space for the Expo and another 15 will be on hand for the Health Fair, which will mark its 29th year.

The health fair will feature information and screenings in the areas of early detection and health promotion, including a vision screening by the Lions Club. Health care professionals and a variety of activities will also help participants to assess their current health, plan for better health, and learn about local health resources.

Special stage presentations are scheduled throughout the day. The Jeffrey Salveson Magic Show is scheduled for 1 p.m., and he will demonstrate balloon twisting from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Arena. Grow South Dakota will give a presentation on the Affordable Care Act on stage at 2:30 p.m.

A reception for South Dakota Junior Snow Queen Emma Storley of Britton will be held in Amacher Auditorium from 3-4 p.m. The Britton Lions Club Grand Prize Drawing will be on stage at 3:30 p.m., and the Britton Area Chamber of Commerce prize drawings will be at 3:45 p.m.

Two speakers will also give presentations in the school band room. Jon Livermore, Northeast Area Forester, will speak about trees and shrubs at 11 a.m. Erik Gerlach, state statistician for the USDA and National Agricultural Statistics Service will speak at 12:30 p.m.

The Marshall County Conservation District will sponsor a larger-than-life exhibit in the Arena that will provide a rare glimpse into the mystery of the soil that surrounds us. Come take a walk underground and see what lives in the soil beneath our feet.

The Britton Lions Club will hold a fundraiser lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the school multi-purpose room. Concessions will also be available all day.

The Chamber of Commerce will sell tickets for Britton Bucks drawings for adults and kids throughout the event. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Wrapping up the day’s activities will be the Fireman’s Ball with entertainment by “Hicktown Mafia.” The ball will be at Tyler’s Hospitality beginning at 7 p.m.