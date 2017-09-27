Bond Issue Vote Next Week

Residents in the Langford Area School District will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide if they are willing to spend up to $3.2 million for a school facilities improvement project.

At least 60 percent of voters must approve the request for the $3.2 bond issue to pass. If approved the district would advertise for bids in December or January with work scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018.

Four polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Those in the Langford Precinct (Marshall County residents living west of the Fort Road, MC #5) will vote at the Langford Senior Center, the Eden Precinct (Marshall County east of the Fort Road) will vote at the Eden Fire Hall/Community Building, the Claremont Precinct (LA district patrons in Brown County) will vote at the Claremont Fire Hall, and the Pierpont Precinct (Day County patrons) will vote at the Pierpont Stone Building.

Absentee ballots are also now available at the Langford Area School District office.

The Langford Board of Education scaled back the proposed project a bit at its regular meeting two weeks ago to $3.2 million from the original $3.6 million. The board decided to take the football field lights out of the project and to look at other options for a proposed bus garage.

A total of $2.6 million of the project would go towards new construction. That includes a multi-purpose gym that would provide room for sports practices and physical education needs when the main gym is in use, a larger weight room/wellness center that would allow more use by students as well as the public, a band and chorus room to replace the current room that is not ADA compliant, and bathrooms. The balance of the project would cover a variety of needs including a new roof on the 1960 elementary building, replacing of the 1959 fire alarm panel to meet current codes, a larger special education room, paving of the parking lot and aprons around the school, and additional storage.

Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting of Volga, who helped develop the plan, stressed the importance of the project.

“Some of these things are not wants, they are absolute needs, like the leaking roof of the elementary, the fire alarm system, the risk of liability with the current parking lot, and ADA compliance,” Oster noted.

In public meetings held at the end of July and in a question and answer session held last week school district patrons were told that the timing for the project is good for several reasons.

The school district made its final payment on July 1 on the 20-year-old high school building that has required a .31 mill levy. That means that someone with a $100,000 house in the original Langford School District has been paying $31 per year in taxes. That will go away.

The exception to that is the district patrons that were reorganized into the Langford Area School District from the Roslyn District after the high school was built. They have not been paying that .31 mill. Another .30 mill for all district patrons has disappeared due to a legislative change that eliminated school districts from levying taxes to fund teacher retirement.

Because of those changes most Langford Area School District patrons would not be paying more in taxes if the bond issue passes. Those patrons have been paying .61 mills and the bond issue, using current rates, would come out between .45 and .55 mills.

Another change that will affect future projects is a legislative change that will just about cut in half the amount of money schools can raise through taxes in their capital outlay fund. That change takes effect in the 2020-2021 school year and will likely make it more difficult for schools to take on major projects.

“Our study showed that we have a number of needs that we have to address, and it’s really important for us to stay on top of our facilities,” concluded LA Superintendent Monte Nipp. “The whole reason that we’re rolling it all together is the law changing in 2020-21. Our board thinks the timing is good to take care of our facility needs while we’re not limited on how much we can raise for capital improvements.”