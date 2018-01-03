Board Talks Of Possible Driver’s License Office

The Marshall County Commission discussed the possibility of opening a driver’s license renewal office in Marshall County at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Office hours would be set by the county commissioners and would be run by county employees. The county would be paid $6 per license issued.

Applicants would bring all of their information, the office would scan that information, perform an eye test, and take a picture of the applicant. All of that information would be sent to Pierre, and the license would then be mailed to the applicant upon approval.

County Auditor Megan Biel will gather more information on the opportunity and present it at the next commission meeting.

In other action Doug Medhaug of Veblen was once again elected to serve as chairman of the commission. This will be the eighth straight year he has headed the board. Paul Symens was also re-elected vice-chairman.

Highway Superintendent Dustin Hofland and Highway Secretary Sandy Dinger met with the board. Hofland reported that the department has been working on plowing roads and snow removal as needed. Dinger presented the BIG Grant Application for the bridge on county road 2GC 10 miles north and 3.1 miles east of Britton, and the board authorized the chair to sign the application.

Three fuel quotes were received for unleaded gasoline at the Britton shop. Eden Oil had the low quote of $2.22. Welfare Director Linda Haaland presented a welfare claim to the board of $2,000 to Price Funeral Chapel, and the claim was approved.

The board removed a clause from the retire/rehire employment policy for the county. Previously, an employee who elected to retire and withdraw from their SD Retirement System could be rehired but would not be eligible for wage increases. The revised policy states that those employees are eligible for all benefits offered to their peers.

In light of the policy change, the board approved a raise for Linda Haaland’s county nurse secretary pay from $14.74-$15.94, and her Welfare Director pay from $16.04-$17.02. David Nelson’s weed supervisor pay also was raised from $17.16-$17.76. Raises were effective Dec. 24, 2017.

The board approved a pay raise of 50 cents from $15-$15.50 for Tara Greseth as a 911 dispatcher effective Oct. 29. It authorized the chair to sign the Intergovernmental contract for the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, and it authorized travel expenses for Harlan Hilleson to Sioux Falls for an EMS refresher course Jan. 3-5.

An executive session was held for 12 minutes to discuss personnel issues, and Deputy States Attorney Victor Rapkoch was present.