Board Talks Of Deputies

COUNTY COMMISSION

Marshall County Sheriff Dale Elsen discussed the possibility of drafting a contract for deputies to commit to two years of service if the county pays for their law enforcement school at the regular meeting of the Marshall County Commission on Tuesday.

Elsen also talked to the board about possibly hiring a sixth deputy later this year.

Commissioners approved the leasing of three new vehicles for the sheriff’s office. Three 2018 Ford F-150 pickups will be leased at a total rate of $35,291.79 per year for a total of three years from Ford Motor Credit Company Municipal Financing. After three years the vehicles may be purchased by the county for $1.

In other action Chad Morgan of butler Machinery presented the board with a proposal for the purchase of a Butler Cat motor grader. The commission had previously received a proposal from John Deere and will now consider both proposals and discuss purchasing at a future meeting.

The board approved purchasing the triple axle belly dump that the county has been renting. Commissioners were also informed that the H&H study has been completed and a permit has been sent to the Army Corps of Engineers for approval for the bridge on the Amherst Road that will hopefully be bid in April.

Quotes were received for #1 diesel fuel for the Langford, Eden, and Veblen shops. Quotes for Eden and Veblen were awarded to Eden Oil at $2.45, and to DaMar Elevator for Langford at $2.39.

Travel was approved for Dustin Hofland, Sandy Dinger, Doug Medhaug, Leron Knebel, Lynda Luttrell, Matt Schuller, and Paul Symens to Roslyn on March 12 for a SDATAT annual meeting; Hofland, Dinger, Medhaug,, Knebel, Luttrell, and Symens to Eden March 5 for a public meeting to discuss two miles of 438th Avenue; Linda Haaland to Pierre March 14 for a SDACWO Spring workshop; and all commissioners to Pierre March 14-15 for the SDACC Spring Workshop.

An executive session to discuss personnel was held for 15 minutes. Upon resuming regular session no action was taken.