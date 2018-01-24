Board Slots Up For Election

A number of positions on area city boards will come up for election this spring.

Petitions may be taken out for open positions beginning Friday, Jan. 26. Those petitions may be obtained at city offices and must be filed with City Hall by Friday, Feb. 23. Any elections needed will be held on Tuesday, April 10.

Britton is an exception in Marshall County. That city election would not be held until June 5 with petitions available beginning March 1.

Board openings around the area include an empty seat on the Langford Board of Trustees. Sherri Schock was elected in May of 2015 but resigned and that open seat will be for a three-year term.

In Hecla four seats will be up for election. They include two-year positions currently held by Barb Cowley in Ward 1, Gary Clark in Ward 2, and Kim Kipp in Ward 3. The second year of a two-year position in Ward 2 currently held by Jim Wilson is also up for election this spring.

Four two-year terms are expiring in Veblen. Open slots will include Charles Baus, mayor; Frank Gustafson, Ward 1; Betty Hilleson, Ward 2; and Thomas Henning, Ward

3.

In Lake City the three-year spot held by Adrian Heitmann is up for election. The board is also discussing changing from a three-person to a five-person board.

The three-year term of Joe Fox is up this spring in Eden. Pierpont has a threeyear position currently held by JaDee Dwight that expires this spring, and the three-year spot held by Shane Johnson in Claremont is also up for election this year.