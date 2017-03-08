Board Hopes Issue Settled

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors hopes to finally solve the question of how the SDHSAA Foundation should be funded.

At issue in the past have been attempts by the board to direct funds from corporate sponsors into the foundation. Critics of that strategy say they prefer to have the funds pay for dues, postage, subscription fees, catastrophic insurance and liability insurance.

According to a document from SDHSAA made available at Wednesday’s board meeting, paying for those items cost just more than $200,000 in the 2015-2016 school year for the association’s 181 members schools.

Corporate sponsorships total $300,000 per year to the association. Also available at Wednesday’s meeting were copies of letters from four corporate sponsors asking that their donations now be sent to the SDHSAA Foundation. Those sponsors are First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Sanford Health, Farmers Union Insurance and the South Dakota National Guard.

SDHSAA Executive Director Wayne Carney said sponsors have not been pleased in the past to learn that their donations were going to pay for the association’s on-going expenses.

Summer Schultz, Dell Rapids superintendent representing the S.D. School Superintendents Association, offered this statement to the board from her organization’s executive board:

“The South Dakota School Superintendents Association Executive Board is opposed to the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approving contracts with corporate sponsors that designate specific use of corporate funds to the foundation — or any other designated fund. Corporate partnerships must remain free of ‘strings’ or ‘conditions’ as has been the practice of the SDHSAA since the beginning of corporate partnerships. The current attempt to allow corporate sponsors to designate funds will result in a significant and unnecessary cost burden to member schools, taxpayers, and a reduction of services to students currently participating in SDHSAA activities.”

“The South Dakota School

SuperintendentsSchultz said the SDHSAA board was being told where to direct the corporate funds from “individuals who have no idea what’s going on in our schools.”

At last year’s association annual meeting, the board was directed by members not to invest money from corporate sponsorships in the SDHSAA Foundation.

“I thought we were clear in giving direction last year,” said Jason Selchert, Gayville-Volin superintendent, adding that the idea of not having corporate sponsorships to rely on is causing “a lot of heartburn among school districts.”

Board chairman Steve Morford of Spearfish suggested polling members with a method most recently used when the association was trying to get member input on changes to the school calendar. A task force, which did not include any SDHSAA board members, met periodically and came to the board with recommendations.

Board member Brian Maher said he hoped that corporate sponsors would be patient as the board determines what its member schools want to do.

According to board member Sandy Klatt of Brandon Valley, the board needed to take action sooner rather than later.

“When is anybody going to pull up their big boy pants?” Klatt asked.

Fast action was the wrong approach, according to Jason Uttermark of Aberdeen.

“This is going to take some time,” Uttermark said. “I don’t think we should be flying by the seat of our pants.”

The board unanimously approved of Morford contacting a school superintendent to see if he wanted the job of gathering a task force to study how member schools want to use funds from corporate sponsors and how the SDHSAA Foundation should be funded.