Big Dose Of Christmas Spirit

It started with free coffee, but in the past decade the Marshall County Food Pantry’s Christmas Store has become so much more.

On Friday and Saturday last week over 102 families totaling 396 people visited the Christmas Store at the Marshall County Community Building, taking home a box of food for the holidays, a gift and wrapping paper for each member of the family, and a quilt, afghan, or blanket – a bit of Christmas cheer for people who may find it particularly hard during the Christmas season.

“You can’t walk away from here without feeling the Christmas spirit,” said Pam Price, one of those who started the Christmas Store about 10 years ago. “This work becomes a ministry.”

Price said it all began with free coffee while area residents were waiting to pick up food at the pantry each weekend. Cyndy Grandpre and Marie Marlow, owners of Flowers & Fudge at the time, provided the coffee in a vacant office the mornings that food was distributed and a group of about eight families began gathering on a regular basis. Then Price had an idea.

“I went over to Meyer Hardware. Jodi (Meyer) had a Christmas table and I bought eight ornaments to give to the families.”

That was the seed that, 10 years later, has turned into a bountiful harvest.

In the space of about a day, the Community Building is transformed into the Christmas Store. Between 50-60 volunteers come from all over the county to help.

Rows of tables are organized with Christmas gifts for young and old. Rows of boxes are filled with food items according to sizes of families, and turkeys, hams, and pork roasts are readied for distribution.

Then, in the space of two hours on Friday and two hours on Saturday, all those items are distributed to those in need.

“All we ask of people is their name, address, and the number in their family,” said Price. “We never ask beyond that. Pastor Annie Tieszen said long ago that we don’t know their story, and we don’t question why they are here.”

What Price does know is that the Christmas Store happens through a gigantic team effort from residents and businesses in the Marshall County area. Food items, cash to purchase gifts and food, and donations of Christmas gifts are all donated, many of them just left at the Community Building for the holiday giveaway.

Church groups work on quilts all year long, and this year two ladies each crocheted an afghan a month – all for the Christmas Store. Westwood Colony also provided a bunch of garden produce to be included in the food boxes this year, and there were 15 cases of pizzas donated this year.

Area churches and schools do regular food drives, the post offices do food drives, and this year the Scouting For Food drive by the Cub Scouts brought in 800 pounds of food. The county also provides the space for the pantry.

Local producers have been generous with meat donations, and sportsmen may also contribute wild game through the Sportsmen For Hunger program.

“It really is a team effort and no one person can take credit for it,” stressed Price.

Not only are area residents generous from their pocketbooks, they are also generous with their time.

“We have big giveaways at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and already three different churches have volunteered to provide workers for those events coming up,” said Price. “I’ve actually had to turn away volunteers because our space is limited in the Community Building.”

For Price, it’s really a fulltime job for a couple of weeks prior to the opening of the Christmas Store.

“It’s such a blessing for me, and it’s not work. I just feel super-blessed at Christmas.”

But the Food Pantry is not just a holidays-only operation. It is open to help families all year long.

“Our numbers really don’t go down,” said Price. “We provide food to about 120 people each week. I don’t think a lot of area residents realize the number of people that need help in our county, but they can be sitting right next to us in church, and we don’t know their stories. And the hardest thing for many of them is to walk through the door to the food pantry for the first time.”

Price also cited those who have been helped and now number among the food pantry volunteers.

“We do have former clients that are now volunteers. Life is better for them now and they are giving back.”

Everything is possible because the regional community cares.

“Everybody comes forward, and this community just rises to the occasion,” concluded Price.