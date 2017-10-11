B-WOW’D On Friday

The Marshall County WOW Coalition is planning a BWOW’D (Britton Working on Wellness Day) event on Friday.

The goal of the day is to give everyone an opportunity to have fun while being active, and a number of community wellness activities are planned throughout the day.

Game cards for B-WOW’D Bingo and the Step Challenge are available at local businesses. Cards were also mailed out to postal customers.

Activities include a Family Fitness Fun Event at the Britton-Hecla School from 9-11:15 a.m. The Aberdeen YMCA will lead a wellness and physical activity event for elementary students.

YMCA instructors will also lead a Fitness Fun Event for community members over the noon hour from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. including Combat with Amy, Zumba with Carol, Bootcamp with Kristina, and Nutrition with Emily. Sessions will be at the Britton-Hecla Arena and attendees may come and go as they please.

A come-and-go lunch is also planned at the Arena from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Subs and water will be available for a free will donation.

Registered dietician Mary Stehly will come from Avera St. Luke’s to present a nutrition class and offer a healthy snack in the conference room at the Marshall County Healthcare Center at 3 p.m.

The WOW Coalition is encouraging everyone to walk to work to promote physical activity. Anyone living out of town is encouraged to park at the ball field and walk from there. Open walking at Hugh Schilling field on the track is also planned from 4-6 p.m. with music and snacks provided.

Participants are encouraged to keep track of steps during the day from 5 a.m.-6 p.m. for a chance to win a prize. A TRX demonstration is planned at the MCHC Wellness Center every hour on the hour from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday evening there will be prizes given away at the football game for those who completed different challenges and activities during the day. Special deals and promotions are also planned at area businesses during the day.