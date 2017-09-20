B-H Homecoming Royalty Will Be Crowned Tuesday

Six Britton-Hecla seniors are candidates for homecoming royalty, and the royal couple will be crowned during coronation ceremonies on Tuesday.

Queen candidates are Brianna Beck, Maggie Dahme, and Sierra Olson. King candidates include Carter Deutsch, Andrew Hardina, and Preston Jones.

The coronation will be held at the William Amacher Arena at 7 p.m. under the theme selected by the sophomore class - “Blockbuster Bliss.” Area residents are encouraged to support the Braves as they “bring home the Oscar.”

Immediately following the coronation a pep fest and the traditional burning of the BH will be held in the open area south of the swimming pool.

Organizers stressed that the parade, business decorations, and community participation is a big part of the spirit of homecoming. Community floats are encouraged for the parade that is set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Parade entries should begin lining up at the corner of Fifth Street and Ninth Avenue (north of First Lutheran Church) no later than 2:15 p.m. The block north of Amacher Auditorium and the block north of the playground are reserved.

The parade route will travel south on Main Street to Vander Horck, turn west on Vander Horck to 13th Avenue, and then turn north on 13th Avenue where it will disband.

Parade participants must sign the school release waiver as they pass the corner of Fifth Street and Main. Jennifer Carlson will be handing out the waivers to sign as entries pass.

Student dress-up days are planned each day next week. They include Pajama Day on Monday, Jersey Day on Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Camo/Blaze Orange on Thursday, and Red and White Day on Friday.

During homecoming week the cross country team will compete in a meet at Groton on Tuesday afternoon. The volleyball squad will host Deuel next week Thursday, and the football squad will host Florence-Henry.