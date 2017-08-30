B-H Enrollment Up Five

The Britton-Hecla School District stemmed the tide of annual enrollment drops this year, while Langford Area saw a significant decrease for the first time in over a decade.

Students reported for the new school year last week Tuesday in Britton and last week Wednesday in Langford.

Enrollment numbers for Britton-Hecla this fall stood at 415, including Sunset Colony and Westwood Colony, up five from a year ago. The Langford Area total included Newport Colony and was at 201, down 16 from last year.

Britton-Hecla has seen a gradual slide over the past decade. Its total enrollment for the 2006-2007 school year was 539 and dropped 128 students to last year’s low of 411.

But Britton-Hecla is trending higher. The 37-member kindergarten class this year is second only to the 38 members of the fourth grade class. Student numbers in grades K- 3 also total 126 compared to just 93 in the upper four grades 9-12.

“Hopefully, the enrollment trend is going up,” said B-H Superintendent Steve Benson. “Everything funding-wise is based off of student enrollment (about $5,000 per student), so the better our enrollment the better our funding.”

Langford Area is heading the other way. The total number of students in grades K-3 is 43, with the kindergarten class the school’s smallest with eight. Enrollment in Langford’s top four grades stands at 72.

The Langford Area School had been gaining students over the past 10 years until this fall. After a low of 196 students in 2006-2007 the district had gained 21 students through last year, thanks in part to an 18-student bump when reorganizing with Roslyn in 2010.

“The real story this year is that we had four families with a total of 11 kids move out of the district,” said LA Superintendent Monte Nipp. “Our kindergarten class is also our smallest (eight students), while we graduated 13 last spring. The numbers in the high school are pretty much the same. Almost all of the kids that moved were in the elementary. It’s a sign of the times that people are much more transient and move more often.”

Elementary numbers at Britton-Hecla are up eight from a year ago from 208- 216, junior high went up from 39-52, while high school numbers dropped from 100-93. A total of 32 students are attending Sunset colony, while Westwood Colony stood at 21 a year ago with this year’s numbers still pending.

Britton-Hecla students by classes include 37 in kindergarten, 34 first graders, 29 second graders, 26 third graders, 38 fourth graders, 26 fifth graders, 26 sixth graders, 34 seventh graders, 18 eighth graders, 22 ninth graders, 22 10th graders, 23 11th graders, and 26 seniors.

Langford Area elementary numbers dropped this year from 92-75, junior high dropped from 35-25, and high school numbers increased from 63-72. A total of 29 students are enrolled at Newport Colony.

Numbers by class at Langford Area include eight in kindergarten, 10 in first grade, 11 in second grade, 14 in third grade, 11 in fourth grade, 10 in fifth grade, 11 in sixth grade, 14 in seventh grade, 11 in eighth grade, 24 freshmen, 15 sophomores, 17 juniors, and 16 seniors. Langford Area also has 11 enrolled in the pre-kindergarten program.