4-H Event Set

The annual Marshall County 4-H Achievement Days are scheduled Monday through Wednesday of next week in Britton.

Interview judging for static exhibits is scheduled Monday from 2-5 p.m. with a free supper for all 4-H members and their families at the Community Building from 5-7 p.m.

Livestock Day and the Premium Sale are planned for Tuesday at the Britton Live stock Auction Barn. Poultry and rabbit judging will begin at 10:30 a.m., the Companion Animal Show will be at 10:45 a.m., and livestock will be shown beginning at 11 a.m. with swine, followed by goats, sheep, beef cattle (including bucket calves), and a round-robin showmanship contest.

A supper for all 4-H members and their families and premium sale buyers is set for 5:30 p.m. with the Premium Sale beginning at 6 p.m.

The static exhibits will be open for viewing at the Community Building from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday and also from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday. Exhibits will be checked out at the Extension Office from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fair Fun Day is set for Wednesday, Aug. 9. Lunch will be provided at the swimming pool for all 4-H members from 11:30 a.m.-noon. A pool party for 4-H’ers will is set for noon-1 p.m.