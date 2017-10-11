4-H’ers Honored

Awards, medals, premiums and other recognitions were handed out to Marshall County 4-H members at the Recognition Event held Sunday.

After the awards portion of the afternoon, the Marshall County 4-H Leaders treated those in attendance to many flavors of SDSU ice cream.

Jennifer Ringkob, Marshall County 4-H/Youth Program Advisor, welcomed all in attendance and thanked everyone for a very successful year. Graduating members James Erickson and Kourtney Bremmon led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge.

Special award winners include Outstanding 4-H Award, Haley Ringkob; Friend of 4-H Award, David and Julie Hassebroek; and Eric Bratsveen Memorial Flame Award, Kourtney Bremmon.

4-H Graduation Awards were given to Tyler Bush, 11 years; Kourtney Bremmon, 10 years; James Erickson, 11 years; and Dylan Jones, 10 years.

Brenda Johnson was chosen by the 4-H Leaders to receive the 4-H Alumni Award; Haley Ringkob was presented with the Key Award; the Leffler Memorial Outstanding Photography Award was given to Kourtney Bremmon; and the Bee Lady’s Choice Award went to Heather Storbakken.

Accumulative medals were awarded to Haley Ringkob in the areas of Personal Development, Consumer and Family Sciences, and Achievement.

Youth in Action Awards for participation in youth in action activities on the county and state level went to Baylee Bender, Jayden Bender, Cassidy Biel, Hunter Biel, Kaylee Biel, Maddie Biel, Carter Effling, Dane Feldhaus, Ellie Feldhaus, Kordell Feldhaus, Katee Freeman, Trey Jensen, Riley Jones, Maggie Kilker, Brynlee Patterson,DanielPerson,Haley Ringkob, Regan Ringkob, Robert Roehr, Emmett Symens, Erika Symens, Owen Symens, Heather Storbakken, Taylor Storbakken, William Youngblom.

State Level Consumer Decision Making judging awards went to Robert Roehr, William Youngblom, Maggie Kilker, Dane Feldhaus, Ellie Feldhaus, Kordell Feldhaus, and Hunter Biel.

Fashion Revue awards were presented to Maggie Kilker, Baylee Bender, Jayden Bender, Regan Ringkob, Haley Ringkob.

Special Foods awards were given to Brynlee Patterson, Carter Effling, Maddie Biel.

Carter Effling, Ellie Feldhaus,JaydenBender,Erika Symens, Taylor Storbakken, Heather Storbakken, and Haley Ringkob received the Lake Region Electric Public Presentation award.

Each club handed out to their club members Participation Certificates for years of membership, Project Medals earned, 4-H Patches to 1st year members, 4-H Banners to 2nd year members. Achievement Days premium monies earned was also given out. 4-H Club Cloverbud members were recognized with certificates and 4-H cup and pen.

4-H Leaders were recognized for their years of service:

Barn Buddies 4-H Club Leader and Horse Key Leader, Julie Symens, received a certificate and 4-H Clover pin for her 30 years of leadership.

Prairie Pasques 4-H Club Leaders, JaNann Jones, received a certificate and 4-H Clover pin for her 15 years of leadership.

Hillbillie Hustlers 4-H Club leaders, Kari Feldhaus, received a certificate for seven years of leadership.

Hills & Valley Club Leaders, Kimberly and Jameson Biel received certificates for three years of leadership and Judy Guy for 17 years of leadership.

Achievement Day static project awards were presented as follows:

Beef Education – 1st Jr. Hunter Biel; Child Development – 1st Jr. Maddie Biel, 1st Sr. Sierra Olson; Citizenship – 1st Jr. Hunter Biel, 1st Sr. Haley Ringkob; Clothing – 1st Jr. Maggie Kilker, 2nd Jr. Jayden Bender; Conservation & Stewardship of Natural Resources – 1st Sr. Dylan Jones, 2nd Sr. Haley Ringkob; Electricity – 1st Jr. Oliver Moeckly, 1st Sr. Dylan Jones, 2nd Sr. Haley Ringkob; Engineering & Physics – 1st Jr. Robert Roehr; Entomology & Bees – 1st Jr. Riley Jones; First Aid/Health/Safety – 1st Jr. Robert Roehr; Fitness & Sports – 1st Jr. Jayden Bender; Foods & Nutrition – 1st Jr. Cassidy Biel, 2nd Jr. Ellie Feldhaus, 1st Sr. Maykayla Elmore, 2nd Sr. Trey Jensen; Hobbies & Collections - 1st Jr. Daniel Person, 2nd Jr. Noah Olson; Home Environment – 1st Jr. Erika Symens, 2nd Jr. Regan Ringkob, 1st Sr. Sierra Olson, 2nd Sr. Jacob Punt;

Horticulture – 1st Jr. – Oliver Moeckly; Outdoor Ed and Recreation – 1st Sr. Ryan Punt; Music and Dance – 1st Jr. Erika Symens, 2nd Jr. Jayden Bender; Photography and Video – 1st Jr. Heather Storbakken, 2nd Jr. Carter Effling, 1st Sr. Kourtney Bremmon, 2nd Sr. Sierra Olson;

Poultry Education & Eggs – 1st Jr. Riley Jones, 2nd Jr. Hunter Biel; Robotics – 1st Jr. Carter Effling; Visual Arts – 1st Jr. Kadence Haug, 2nd Jr. Hunter Biel, 1st Sr. Kourtney Bremmon; Welding Science – 1st Jr. Hunter Biel, 1st Sr. Trey Jensen; Wood Science – 1st Sr. Kourtney Bremmon.

Achievement Day Livestock Awards were presented as follows

Grand Champion Market Beef – Tyler Bush, Reserve Champion Market Beef – Regan Ringkob; Grand Champion Breeding Beef, Kenny & Janice Beck Memorial – Haley Ringkob; Reserve Champion Breeding Beef, Kenny & Janice Beck Memorial – Regan Ringkob; Jr. Beef Showmanship – Regan Ringkob; Sr. Beef Showmanship – Tyler Bush; Grand Champion Breeding Goat – Dylan Jones; Grand Champion Market Goat – Carter Effling; Jr. Market Goat Showmanship – Carter Effling;

Sr. Breeding Goat Showmanship – Dylan Jones; Grand Champion Horse, Mervin Ogren Memorial – Hunter Biel; Reserve Champion Horse, Mervin Ogren Memorial – Kadence Haug; Beginner Western Showmanship – Hunter Biel; Jr. Western Showmanship – Katee Freeman; Jr. English Showmanship – Katee Freeman; Grand Champion Market Sheep, Kenny & Janice Beck Memorial – Carter Effling; Reserve Champion Market Sheep – William Youngblom; Grand Champion Breeding Sheep, Kenny & Janice Beck Memorial – William Youngblom; Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep – Hunter Biel; Jr. Sheep Showmanship – Carter Effling; Grand Champion Market Swine – Regan Ringkob; Reserve Champion Market Swine – Haley Ringkob; Jr. Swine Showmanship – William Youngblom; Sr. Swine Showmanship – Haley Ringkob; Grand Champion Poultry – Hunter Biel; Reserve Champion Poultry – Oliver Moeckly; Grand Champion Companion Animal – Katee Freeman; Pee Wee Showmanship recognition was given to – Emmett Symens, Ruthie Moeckly, Kaylee Biel, Emily Effling, Baylee Bender, Jacey Melroe.