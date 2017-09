4-H’ers Go To State Fair

Marshall County 4-H members competed at the South Dakota State Fair last weekend.

Haley Ringkob showed the reserve champion Maine-Anjou heifer. Other participants and ribbons earn follow.

Following are the 2017 State Fair static exhibit results:

Child Development-Maddie Biel, purple; Sierra Olson, purple

Citizenship- Connor Furman, purple; Maggie Kilker, purple (2) Clothing and Textiles-Kordell Feldhaus, blue

Computers & Technology-Kordell Feldhaus, blue Conservation/Soils/Stewardship-Dylan Jones, purple

Electricity- Dylan Jones, purple, Oliver Moeckly, Blue Entomology & Bees- Riley Jones, Purple

First Aid/Health-Hunter Biel, purple; Chloe Furman, blue Fitness & Sports- Wyatt Bray, blue

Foods & Nutrition-Carter Effling, blue; Cassidy Biel, blue (2); Maddie Biel, purple; Kadence Haug, purple

Hobbies & Collections-Maggie Kilker, purple; Noah Olson, purple; Heather Storbakken, blue, red; Taylor Storbakken, blue (2); Owen Symens, purple Robotics- Carter Effling, blue

Visual Arts-Hunter Biel, purple; BoDell Davidson, blue; Dashel Davidson, purple; Kadence Haug, purple; Maggie Kilker, purple

Welding Science-Dane Feldhaus, purple

Wood Science-Carter Effling, red; Dashel Davidson, purple

Writing & Public Speaking Maykayla Elmore, purple

Youth in Action Contest Results:

Consumer Decision Making Contest- Beginner, Hunter Biel William Youngblom; Junior, Robert Roehr, Ellie Feldhaus, Maggie Kilker; Senior, Dane Feldhaus, Kordell Feldhaus

Public Presentations Contest- Carter Effling, purple Livestock Contest Results:

Maine-Anjour Heifer-Haley Ringkob, purple, reserve champion

Mainetainer Heifer-Regan Ringkob, blue

Hereford Steer-Regan Ringkob, blue

Crossbred Steer- Tyler Bush, purple