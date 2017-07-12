26 Years Of Service

Wanda Franzen has retired after serving as the Marshall County Conservation District Manager for 26 years.

Area residents are invited to wish her a Happy Retirement during an open house on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the NRCS office in the Farm Service Administration building at 505 Vander Horck Avenue in Britton.

Under Franzen’s guidance a total of 830,252 trees and shrubs on 1,944 acres have been planted in Marshall County. In addition, thousands of acres of grass for CRP have been planted using the district-owned drill.

Wanda received the South Dakota Association of Conservation District (SDACD) employee “Award of Excellence” in 2002. She started the newsletter for the District and received the honor of SDACD “Newsletter Award of Excellence” in 2011. The District website and Facebook page were also created during her time as District Manager.

During her career, Wanda was involved in many educational activities for the youth in Marshall County. She organized Arbor Day Essay contests for the fifth and sixth graders, conservation speech contests for high school students, Eco Ed day at Fort Sisseton for the county’s seventh graders, and presented the third graders with trees on Arbor Day.

Many trees in Britton, Langford and Veblen were planted by Wanda and the third graders during those annual presentations. She also assisted with the Water Festival in Aberdeen for the area fourth graders.