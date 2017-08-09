19th Harvest Days This Weekend

Three days of activities are scheduled for the 19th annual Harvest Days in Britton this weekend.

The second annual Harvest Days Parade will kick off Friday activities at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Beach Party,” and entries should line up on Second Street north of the swimming pool about 4:30 p.m. Anyone with questions may contact Austin Sasker at 605-218-2419.

A Community Supper is planned from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the North Marshall Fire Hall. A free will donation will be taken.

Activities shift to Main Street at 7:30 p.m. for a bean bag tournament for ages 18 and over. Teams should register at the Chamber Tent at 7 p.m.

“Despicable Me 3” will be the featured movie at the Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m., and a “Dive-In” movie is planned at the Britton Swimming Pool at dusk for $2.

On Saturday the 13th annual Harvest Days Road Race featuring a 10K, 5K run/walk, and a Munchkin Run will begin at the Marshall County Healthcare Center at 8 a.m. Contact Mandy Carlson for information at 448-8328.

The Britton Lions Club will hold its annual pancake feed fundraiser at the North Marshall Fire Hall from 8-11 a.m..

Main Street activities on Saturday get underway at 10 a.m. with a Powerwheels Competition for ages 3-7, Marshall County 4-H Archery will hold interactive demonstrations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kiddie Train rides will go from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Britton Area Car Show runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and a Farmer’s Market & Vendor Show will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact Nicole Ingvalson for a $15 booth at 605-290-6056.

The Reptile & Amphibian Discovery Zoo is planned from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team will run a dunk tank from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser. Contact Paul Bremmon (448-8611) for information on a tractor pull planned near Dakota Concrete at 1 p.m.

A Wacky Olympics and Inflatable Challenge for ages 13 and up is set for 2 p.m. Cost for a team of six is $60. Contact Lacy Small for information (605-290-0334). “Despicable Me 3” will be shown again at 2 p.m. at the Stand Theatre. Free swimming is available at the Britton Pool from 1-6 p.m. with a coin dive slated for 3:20 p.m.

The Storybook Land Theatre group will be in town for a Main Street production of “June B. Jones” at 5 p.m. The annual Rib Cook-Off, hosted by Marshall County Archery, will sell ribs for $1 at 6:30 p.m. Contact Joe Lang (605-290-0050) or Orrie Jesz (605-228-2870) for information.

“Avenger Joe” will be the featured entertainment for the street dance on Main Street to wrap up Saturday activities at 9 p.m.

The Harvest Days finale will be a mud volleyball tournament at the baseball/softball complex at noon on Sunday. Contact Austin Sasker (605-218-2419) to register or for information. Concessions will be available.

In order to accommodate Harvest Days activities all vehicles must be off Main Street from Highway 10 to the Post Office, and off Seventh Street from the alley east of Ken’s Food Fair to the alley west of The Britton Journal by 3 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.