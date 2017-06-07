11,600 Attend Fort Festival

The Fort Sisseton Historical Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary last weekend and just over 11,600 visitors took in the three-day event.

The event provided a weekend full of activities, vendors, food, and memories. Uncharacteristically warm, sunny weather was also a welcomed break from some of the traditional patterns during the last 40 years.

“Folks have seen everything from cold, rain, and even snow a couple years,” said Fort Sisseton State Park Manager Chris Soukup. “It was a true blessing to have three days of extraordinarily nice weather for our anniversary year.”

Several guests took advantage of the marker year to celebrate past memories and reunite with old friends.

“Between past staff that were honored on Saturday and visitors that have been coming to the event since its inception, there were plenty of fantastic stories and memories at every conversation,” Soukup noted.

Popular events included military and rendezvous encampments, pie-baking contests, stage performances, muzzle-loading rifle shooting competitions and musical performances.

Visitors also enjoyed the traditional melodrama performed by the Britton Community Theatre, along with the annual infantry and cavalry drills on the parade grounds.