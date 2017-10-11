Lady Braves Drop Three Matches

Britton-Hecla took a pair of matches to four sets but came out on the short end of three matches during the past week.

Coach Emily Hrabik’s club dropped a four-set decision to Leola-Frederick on Monday, was swept by Redfield-Doland on Thursday, and was defeated by Sisseton in four sets last week Tuesday.

The Lady Braves, now 4-14 on the year, traveled to Lisbon, ND, last night Tuesday. This week the local netters have a few days off before hosting Langford Area next Tuesday.

