Shooting Sports Program Begins

The kickoff of the 2017 Marshall County Area BB Gun Shooting Sports program is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Marshall County Community Building.

Registration is at 5:30 p.m. and the safety class begins at 6 p.m. The second night of safety class will be Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

All area youth ages 8-19 are encouraged to participate in the program. Scheduled instruction will include handling and shooting BB guns, air rifles, and air pistols. Instructors are Mike Kraft and Harlan Hilleson.

