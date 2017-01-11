Lions Win County Bragging Rights

The Britton-Hecla boys basketball team is still looking for that elusive first victory of the season.

Coach Travis Santistevan’s crew, now 0-6, fell victim to a Tiospa Zina second half rally to fall 56-51 on Friday and dropped two decisions to top-ranked Langford Area 62-31 last week Tuesday and to Castlewood 65-47 on Saturday.

Last night Tuesday the Braves hosted Warner. This week the local cagers travel to Webster Area on Friday and Aberdeen Christian in a doubleheader with the girls team on Monday.

