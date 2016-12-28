Lions Off To 3-0 Start

The Langford Area boys basketball team boosted its season mark to 3-0 with a 57-38 win over Eureka-Bowdle last week Tuesday.

The Lions will host Aberdeen Christian as part of the Langford Area classic tonight (Wednesday) at about 7 p.m. Harding County had originally been scheduled to battle Langford Area but did not make the trip due to weather conditions. Herreid-Selby will take on Waverly-South Shore in the first game at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday Coach Paul Raasch’s crew will play Ortonville at the Milbank Classic at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday Britton-Hecla comes to town with the junior varsity game beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/