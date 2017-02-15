Lady Braves Set For Region

Britton-Hecla posted a 50-45 win over Sisseton and lost a 68-62 overtime decision to Milbank in girls basketball action in the past week, and first-year Coach MJ Hrabik is pleased with the progress shown by his club prior to tournament play.

The Lady Braves took a 5-13 record into a game with Leola-Frederick last night Tuesday and wrap up their regular season at Aberdeen Roncalli on Thursday. Region 1A tournament play gets underway at Sisseton on Tuesday.

“In both the Sisseton and Milbank games we played with great team chemistry,” said Hrabik. “The girls are running our offensive sets the best we have all year and our defense is remaining constant. In these last two games, our boxscores have looked just how we had imagined they would at the beginning of the year. Our scoring is very spread out and we are learning to share the basketball well with each other.”

