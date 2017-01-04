Lady Braves Drop Contest In Holiday Action

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team fell to Edgeley- Kulm-Montpelier 66-35 in holiday action on Thursday.

The Lady Braves, now 1-3 on the season, host Tiospa Zina in a doubleheader with the boys’ squad on Friday. On Tuesday Warner comes to town for a twin bill. Action will begin both days with junior varsity games at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity girls and varsity boys contests.

Britton-Hecla was led by Ashley Fosness with 10 points. The local cagers struggled from the field, hitting just 14-48 field goal tries for 29 percent.

BRITTON-HECLA: Ashley Fosness 3 4-8 10, Maggie Dahme 2 0-0 6, Laken Olson 3 0-0 6, Peris Fellows 0 1-2 1, Briana Beck 3 0-0 6, Shyla Henricks 3 0-1 6. Totals 14-48 5-10 35.

