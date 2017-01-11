Jones, Boyko Tourney Placers

Britton-Hecla wrestlers faced some strong competition in a 24-team two-day tournament last weekend.

The Braves’ 132-pounder Preston Jones earned a third place finish and Ben Boyko was fourth in the Central Cass Tournament held in Casselton, ND. Coach Pat Renner’s crew also competed against Clark-Willow Lake and Webster Area on Thursday but had only two matches in each dual.

Last night Tuesday the local matmen battled Kindred, LaMoure, and WF Sheyenne in Kindred. This week the Braves travel to Deuel to take on the Cardinals, Groton Area, and Tiospa Zina on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.

