Gymnasts Tune Up For Region

The Britton-Hecla gymnastics team is heading down the home stretch of its season with just a couple of tune-ups remaining before the Northeast Conference and Region 1A meet in Clear Lake on Feb. 2.

Coach Angela Grupe’s squad added a home meet on Thursday against Sisseton at 5:30 p.m. to help make up for a couple of weather-related cancellations this season. Saturday the local gymnasts will compete in Clear Lake with a noon start.

Last week Britton-Hecla competed in Watertown on Saturday and at Clear Lake last week Tuesday.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/