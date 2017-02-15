Gymnasts Third At State Meet

The Britton-Hecla gymnastics squad brought home the third place trophy from the Class A state gymnastics meet held in Aberdeen Friday and Saturday.

Madison won the team title with 139.825 points, topping the nine-team field. Deuel was second at 137.650, Britton- Hecla third with 132.800, and Milbank fourth at 127.475.

In the individual day competition on Saturday four local gymnasts earned medals.

