Gymnasts Set For NEC, Region Meets

The Britton-Hecla gymnastics squad tuned up for the Region 1A and Northeast Conference meet with a couple of outings during the past week.

The Lady Braves traveled to Deuel on Saturday and hosted a meet on Thursday that was added to the schedule to help make up for a couple of dates lost to weather.

“We will need to be in full force and execute all four events well to be able to have a shot at the conference title,” said B-H Coach Angela Grupe. “With four gymnasts pre-qualified for state we will be looking to place the rest of the team in the top 50 percent on the events to get a full team to state for individual day.”

