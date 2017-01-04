Gymnasts Claim Vermillion Crown

The Britton-Hecla gymnastics team picked up a team title over a field of 10 squads at the Vermillion Winter Wonderland Invitational on Thursday.

Whitney Bredvik was the Lady Braves top performer, placing fifth in the all-around competition with third place finishes on beam and floor exercise and fourth on the uneven bars. Hayle Schroeder was seventh all-around.

Brooke Skoglund was second on bars and fifth on beam, and Kassidy Kann picked up an eight place on beam.

