Braves Post First Win Of Year

The Britton-Hecla boys basketball team broke into the win column this week.

Coach Travis Santistevan’s club downed Webster 52-49 on Friday for its first victory in eight games this season. The Braves also lost a pair of decisions in the past week, falling to Aberdeen Christian 50-29 on Monday and to Warner 51-42 last week Tuesday.

Last night Tuesday the local cagers hosted Clark-Willow Lake in a makeup game from earlier this season. This week the Braves travel to Deuel on Friday and Wilmot comes to town on Monday in a twin bill with the girls’ squad.

