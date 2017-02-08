B-H Gymnasts Advance To State

Every team hopes to be at its best when it counts the most, and so far the Britton- Hecla gymnastics team is right on target.

The Lady Braves scored a season-high 135.150 points, set a new school record in vault with a 35.425 total, and Brooke Skoglund won the balance beam title with a personal best score of 9.225 at the regional meet held in Clear Lake on Thursday.

Britton-Hecla was third in the eight-team regional field to qualify as a team for the state meet in Aberdeen Central High School Friday and Saturday. Defending state champion Madison took the regional crown with a 140.700 total, followed by Deuel at 136.450, Britton-Hecla’s 135.150, and Milbank 127.550. The meet also served as the Northeast Conference meet, giving the Lady Braves a runner-up finish behind Deuel.

