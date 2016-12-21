B-H Grapplers ‘Best Of Year’

Britton-Hecla wrestlers competed in triangulars at Forman last week Tuesday and Faulkton on Thursday to wrap up its pre-Christmas schedule.

The local matmen will be back in action on Jan. 5 against Webster Area and Clark-Willow Lake at Clark.

Renner was pleased with the progress shown by his squad in its latest action in Faulkton.

“I would say it was our best performance of the season so far,” said Renner. “I think the kids did a great job executing against pretty tough competition.

