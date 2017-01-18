B-H Girls Add Win

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball squad picked up its third win of the season on Monday.

The Lady Braves rolled to a 55-32 victory over Aberdeen Christian in its fourth game in seven days. Coach MJ Hrabik’s crew dropped decisions to Waverly-South Shore 52-25 on Saturday, 56-37 top Webster Area on Thursday, and 48-35 to Warner last week Tuesday.

Last night Tuesday the local cagers hosted Clark-Willow Lake in a makeup contest. This week Britton-Hecla travels to Deuel on Friday for a twin bill with the boys’ team, and Monday Wilmot comes to town for a doubleheader with a JV start time of 5 p.m.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/