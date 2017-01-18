Patricia Donovan, 86, of Hecla, passed away on January 12, 2017, at the Golden Living Center, Groton.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Oakes, with lunch to follow. Her committal service will be held at the Hecla City Cemetery in the spring.

Patricia Marie, daughter of John and Mary (Brossart) Biegler, was born on August 22, 1930, at Aberdeen. She was a farm girl, growing up on a farm near Ipswich. She graduated from Ipswich High School and then attended one year of nursing school in Aberdeen. After her schooling, Pat went to work for First National Bank in Aberdeen. She transferred to the First National Bank in Hecla after her marriage to Joseph Donovan in 1961. In 1979, Pat and Joe joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in Jamaica, an experience they both enjoyed. While there, Pat was honored to have been named “Volunteer of the Year.” They returned to the Hecla area in 1981 and bought the Donovan family farm, where they lived ever since.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph; her brother, James Biegler of Shawnee, OK; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com