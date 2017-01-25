Norman “Cliff” Wold, age 86, passed away peacefully January 11, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Aberdeen.

He is survived by his children, Roy Wold (Phyllis), Roxanne Wold, Danny Wold, Claudia Wold, Laurie Poitras (Roger), and Joey-Rose Jester (Stephen); step-children, Kim Yuronich (Don), Terri Kilbride (John), Susan Jenn Robrecht, and Mary Jenn; sister Joanne; and many grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Jeannine (Jan) Wold, Patricia (Pat) Wold, brothers Gene and Bob, and sister Erma.

Contact joeyrosejester@yahoo.com for additional details.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.