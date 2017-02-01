Lyle Wampler passed away on January 22, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills Nursing Home in Britton.

His funeral was held on Tuesday, January 31, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hecla. Burial will be in the Hecla City Cemetery at a later date.

Lyle was born to Nick and Lois (Clark) Wampler on December 31, 1940. He graduated in 1958 from Hecla High School. In 1961, he moved to California where he worked for General Tire. While living there, he was in a motorcycle club called “the Sled Riders.”

Lyle married Bev in 1971. He moved to Hecla in 1972 and started farming. He then moved to Des Moines, IA, in 1974 and again worked for General Tire. He later returned to South Dakota to farm with his brother Nick. Throughout the years, Lyle spent time on his brother Dale’s racing pit crew. Because of health reasons, he retired and moved into Hecla, where later on, he spent a year on his niece Ashley’s pit crew. After more health concerns, Lyle moved into Wheatcrest Hills Nursing Home in Britton on January 22, 2017.

He is survived by two daughters, Nicki and Brenda; five grandchildren, Jordan, Kelsey, Kaytee, Dalton, and Dillon; brothers, Larry (Lynn) Wampler, Nick (Ann) Wampler, Leroy (Debbie) Wampler, and Dale (Mona) Wampler; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Lois; and two nephews, Brandon and Trevor.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com