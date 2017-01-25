The memorial service for Janice Holler will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Revs. Janine Rew-Werling and N. Craig Werling will officiate. A private family inurnment of her cremains will take place at a later date in the Homer Cemetery, rural Pierpont.

Janice passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Apache Junction, AZ, at the age of 74.

Janice Tastad was born on June 6, 1942, at Pierpont, SD, to Jalmer and Evelyn (Johnson) Tastad. As a youngster, she grew up in the Pierpont area and graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1960 from Pierpont High School.

On November 4, 1960, she was united in marriage with Douglas M. Holler. They made their home in rural Pierpont, where they raised their family.

Janice was an active member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Pierpont where she had served as organist and pianist for many years. She was an extremely talented musician and over the years, had played for many ceremonies and functions, as well as accompanied numerous vocalists. In January of 1990, she founded a home-based business, “Calligraphy by Jan” and traveled with Doug, and later Shelby, to many craft shows where she sold her art. She continued her business until 2006, when health issues forced her to retire.

In 1994, Janice and Doug began wintering in Arizona. Prior to moving to Apache Junction, AZ, they lived in Dakota Dunes, SD, for a short time. They moved to Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Apache Junction in 2015. Doug passed away on March 23, 2016, and Janice continued to make Brookdale her home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Robin (Roger) Williams of Langford, Kevin (Jessica) Holler of Pierpont, Brenda (Jason) Likness of Dakota Dunes, and Jennifer (Wayne) Jensen of Rochester, MN; her grandchildren, Shelby (Jim) Loberg, Lauren (Bryan) Ressler, Mitchell (Stephanie) Williams, Morgan (Heather) Holler, Shannon (KC) Wegleitner, Bryant Likness, Haley Likness, Aaron Likness, Jenna Likness, Jake Likness, Alex Jensen, and Megan Jensen; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joel (Betty) Tastad and Paul (Brenda) Tastad); and three sisters-in-law, Karleen Holler, Judy Crist, and Joy (Sig) Flagtvedt.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Holler and Bill Crist.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Robin Williams, P. O. Box 25, Langford, SD 57454, or Kevin Holler, 13182 423rd Ave., Pierpont, SD 57468.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.