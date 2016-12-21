Evelyn (Drabek) Dugan of Traverse City, MI, died on Sunday December 11, 2016. A memorial service was held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Monday, December 19.

Evelyn was born in the family farmhouse near Hillhead, on June 8, 1930, to Adolph and Mary (Najmajstr) Drabek. She graduated from Veblen High School and went on to receive a Nursing degree from Barton School of Nursing in Watertown in 1951.

On April 19, 1958, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Dugan in Los Angelas, CA. They lived in Long Beach, CA, and had three children before moving to Detroit, MI, in 1965. A year and a half later they moved into a new house in Farmington Hills, MI, three months before her fourth and last child was born.

On February 10, 1974 the family was in a car accident that took the life of Evelyn’s husband, Bill, and their 10- year-old son Kevin. Though critically injured and hospitalized for six weeks, Evelyn remained strong and helped her remaining children to heal and go on to live successful lives, supporting them in whatever they needed until her death. She never remarried.

She was very proud of being a nurse and enjoyed every minute of her career until she retired from active nursing after the birth of her second child in 1961. She kept her RN license current through the 70’s.

In 2001 Evelyn moved to Traverse City, where her three children had settled, to be near them and her grandchildren. She took them on many family vacations, celebrated birthdays and holidays and attended all of their activities, the last one being her daughter’s bike race just a few weeks before her death. She was well known for her very vocal encouragement at her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Over the years Evelyn has been involved in many activities, finding and giving joy in all of them. To name a few, square dancing, Red Hat Ladies, Al-Anon, line dancing, and always, her church. Wherever she went she was loved dearly.

Evelyn was dedicated to taking care of those she loved her whole life and her passing leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of those who knew her.

Evelyn is survived by her beloved sister Angie (Drabek) White; her children and their spouses, Kathy (Norm) Jones, Mike (Kristie) Dugan, and Paul (Jane) Dugan; grandchildren Dave (Kate Smith) Engstrom, Amber (Mike) Dugan Stout, Jessica (Andy) Dugan Wichtoski, Lisa Dugan, Alex Brace, and Catie Brace; and one great-grandchild, Wyatt Wichtoski.

Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s honor to the Father Fred Foundation, 826 Hastings Street, Traverse City, MI 49686.

The family is being served by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Additional Family History by Kathy (Dugan Engstrom) Jones

Some of our ancestors helped to get the town of Veblen started. My great-great-grandfather donated a calf to kick off the fund raising for the Catholic Church that is still there today. So on her mother’s side this great-grandfather of hers was John Vrchota. He had a large family, one of which is her grandmother Catherine Vrchota Najmajstr. Catherine had two daughters, one was my grandmother who married Adolph Drabek and the other was named Nellie who became Nellie Tyler then Nellie Benda. Aunt Nellie lived in Britton and died a few years ago at 103. Nellie’s daughter Marie Storbakken (my mom’s first cousin) lived in Britton many years and died just a few months ago.

Mom’s father ran Drabek’s General store in Hillhead for many years. Not sure why I am telling you all this, wanted you to know how much my mom belonged to South Dakota. She came back most every year of her life until the last few when it was more difficult. I still visit with my cousin Sue (our mothers were sisters); the last time was in 2015. When I am there I feel I have roots, which is something I do not feel anywhere else in the world I have been.