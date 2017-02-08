David F. Hansen, 85 of Veblen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Avera Health Care Center in Britton.

His funeral service was held on Wednesday, February 1, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Veblen, with Rev. Mark Terayama officiating.

Soloists were Jerry Nelson, Butch Felix, and Holly Butram. Pallbearers were William Hansen, Tom Hansen Jr., Nick MacConnell, Eric MacConnell, Michael Schneider, Dakota (Kody) Anderson, Reece Anderson, Chance Jones, and Julian Block. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of David’s friends and relatives, the nursing staff at Wheatcrest Hills Health Care Community and all the nursing staff and doctors at Avera Health Care Center in Britton, Dr. Stanley Gallagher, Carol Nelson, and Big Stone Therapy Staff.

Interment was in the Veblen Cemetery, Veblen. The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, was in charge of funeral arrangements.

David Frank Hansen was born on July 14, 1931, in Doran, MN, to John and Freida (Dreger) Hansen. He attended Doran Country School. After school he farmed with his dad until he married his first wife, Blanche Robertson. To this marriage one son was born, Thomas Loren Hansen. On January 27, 1971, he married Lorna Anderson; and to this marriage one daughter, Tammy Hansen Ryan, was born. At this time they farmed on a farm near Veblen, SD.

He enjoyed raising exotic birds, going to rodeos, visiting with family, grandchildren and friends and his dog Mac.

David is survived by his wife, Lorna; son Thomas (Darlene) Hansen of New Effington; daughter Tammy (Blair) Hansen Ryan of Aberdeen; Dean (Jacki) Anderson, of Matador, ND; Sandra Anderson of Sisseton; Russell (Janis) Anderson of Fargo, ND; Donnie Anderson of Sisseton; Wanda (Dennis) Iverson of Claire City; Jerry Anderson of Claire City; Marylou (JJ) Marks of Sisseton; one brother Donald (Bernice) Hansen of Breckenridge, MN; and one sister-in-law Florence Hansen of Doran, MN; nineteen grandchildren; fifty great grandchildren; and one greatgreat-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister.

