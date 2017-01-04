Darlene Elsie Scott passed away on December 28, 2016.

A memorial service was held on Monday, January 2, 2017, at the United Methodist Church, Hecla. Reverend Deborah Mack officiated. Burial was in the Hecla City Cemetery.

Darlene Elsie was born on July 3, 1931, to Harry and Elsie (Pausch) Wright, south of Hecla. As a youngster, she attended school in the rural Houghton and Hecla areas.

On December 10, 1947, Darlene married Maurice Scott. For the next 65 years, Maurice and Darlene farmed south of Hecla and raised their five children.

Darlene was a devoted wife and mother; she was always baking and never had an empty cookie jar. Darlene especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always treated the grandchildren and great-grandchildren with a big cookie for their birthdays. Darlene enjoyed caring for and spending time with the grandkids at the farm and especially liked it when they would bring kittens, horses and puppies to the house to share with her. Darlene was also known for pulling pranks and her witty humor.

Due to failing health, in February 2013 Maurice and Darlene entered Bethesda Home. Maurice passed away August 2, 2013.

Darlene was an amazing woman and a great inspiration to her family. In spite of being blind for 60 years, she was dedicated to raising her family just like any other mom who could see. Her blindness never stopped her from doing anything she set her mind to do, whether it was cooking and baking, shopping for groceries and clothes, gardening, or dancing with Maurice, her husband of 65 years. Grandma was special to her grandkids, and no matter what she was doing or how busy she was, she always had time to love them the most.

Darlene is survived by her children, Leroy (Norma) Scott of Highmore, Bob Scott of Great Falls, MT, Nancy (Ron) Frohling, Becky (Darrell) Berreth, and Kathy (Rod) Heinrich all of Hecla; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl Wright of Aberdeen; one sister, Violet Case, Longview, WA; and two sisters-in-law LaVonne Scott, Renton WA, and Carol Scott-Robb, Hecla.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Maurice; two infant grandsons; her parents; two brothers, Louie Wright and Ed Wright; sister-in-law, Joyce Wright; and brothers-in-law, Floyd Scott and Stanley Scott.

