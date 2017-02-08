Cheryl Ann Tobkin, 67, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at her residence in Rapid City, SD, surrounded by her beloved family after a short bout with cancer.

A Remembrance will be held for Cheryl on July 31, 2017, in the Havana and Sisseton area. Details will be released at a later date.

Cheryl Ann Larson was born on July 28, 1949, to Ralph and Ruby (Johnson) Larson in Britton. She was the fourth daughter of a family of one boy and five girls and grew up on a farm near Kidder. She was baptized and confirmed in the Havana Trinity Lutheran Church in Havana, ND, and graduated from Havana High School in 1967.

Cheryl married John Tobkin on August 16, 1969, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Sisseton. They were the parents of three children, one girl and two boys. They lived in Veblen until 1994, when the family cheese business relocated to Lovington, NM. After the couple divorced in 1996, Cheryl moved to Sisseton.

During Cheryl’s residence in Sisseton, she worked at the Sale Barn, Brook’s Motors, Stavig’s Brothers store, The Connection call center, West End Grill, The Cottage, ShopKo/Pamida, and was a cook for the Sisseton School District. She also was the cook for the Sisseton Summer School Programs and Boys and Girls Club. She retired from being a school cook in May of 2016, and moved to Rapid City in July of 2016 to be closer to family.

Cheryl loved family, and lived for her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her home, where her passion was cooking. She was happiest when everyone’s belly was full (even if it was Lutefisk and pickled Herring).

She enjoyed the interaction with the kids at school while working as a cook. She would often carry change in her pocket to help purchase meals for kids in need and bought vending machine snacks for the kids. She was most often described as a loving, kind, and generous person.

Cheryl is survived in death by her loving children, Tiffany (Scott) Hagen of Rapid City, Matthew (Erin) Tobkin of Greenwood Village, CO, and Tate (Anna) Tobkin of Glenview, IL; six grandchildren, Christian, Ashley, Austin, Kyler, Aubrianna, and Brooklyn; ex-husband, John; brother, Rod (Phyllis) Larson of Bloomington, MN; and sisters, Bonnie (Al) Poyzer of Fargo, ND, Cynthia (Glenn) Ramsey of Brandon, SD, and Renea Larson of Billings, MT.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandra.

The family requests memorials be directed to the Sisseton School District, 516 8th Avenue West, Sisseton, SD 57262, where a “Lunch Lady Memorial Fund” is going to be established to help kids in need purchase lunch.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.kirkfuneralhome.com