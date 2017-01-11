WOW Coalition Planning ‘Get A Nutrition Clue’ Event

The Marshall County WOW (Working On Wellness) Coalition is bringing a fun and unique opportunity to the area on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Strand Theatre.

The “Get a Nutrition Clue” program is a fun and interactive skit with a theme based on the board game, CLUE. The audience will hear the testimony of several key suspects regarding their role in the illness “assaulting” Mrs. Black. Like a jury, they will decide which suspect is at fault for causing the Metabolic Syndrome that has contributed to the heath demise of Mrs. Black.

The audience will be welcome, but not required, to participate in the program as the detectives who are trying to solve the case.

“Actors” will include Marshall County’s very own “Chief Detective” (Can you tell who he is by the picture?) as well as three registered dietitians from the Avera Heart Hospital.

Mary Beth Russell MS, RD, LN, CDE is the director of the nutrition team; she has 20-plus years of experience as a registered dietitian. She is also a certified diabetes educator who has worked at the Avera Heart Hospital for 15 years both as a clinical dietitian and now as the director.

Her overall expertise comes from years of experience in offering people the tools to be successful at achieving overall health and wellness. During the program attendees see a few sides of Mary Beth’s personality and her years of experience will be well depicted in her character.

Lauren Cornay RD, LN is the coordinator of the Avera Heart Hospital outpatient nutrition program. She has 6-plus years of experience, and her expertise is in coaching people to make lifestyle changes. She is the creator of the Heart Hospitals’ new Outpatient Balanced Weight Loss program. Lauren’s passion for helping people get well will shine through in the roles she plays in this program.

Carri Oetken RD, LN has 2-plus years of experience as a dietitian. Her primary job at the Avera Heart Hospital is educating its hospitalized patients on a heart protective diet and taking care of the nutrition needs of patients who are critically ill. She is specially trained to recognize and treat malnutrition.

Although Carri is the youngest dietitian, you will see that her dynamic personality is her biggest asset. Her character will show you how she is able to charm even the most stubborn of patients into taking their wellness seriously.

Wine samples, infused (non-alcoholic) water and healthy appetizer options will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. with the program to start at 7 p.m. A live auction of a small number of wellness focused items will follow the program.

Tickets are $10 each and available at Dizzy Blondz, Farmers Union, the MCHC Wellness Center, and The Lunchbox.