Late County Board Member Recognized

The Marshall County Commission presented a plaque in recognition of Myles DeVine’s eight years on the board at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Karen DeVine accepted the award for her late husband.

Commissioner Doug Medhaug was also recognized by Glacial Lakes Area Development (GLAD) Executive Director Scott Amundson for his years of service on the GLAD Board of Directors.

In other action the board approved a plat for the Riverview Dairy near Veblen Dairy East. It also approved a tax abatement of $4,135.79 for a property taken on tax deed in Veblen. Bids were opened for a weed trailer with Ryan Biel the highest of four bidders at $952.

Veterans Service Officer Dave Daberkow gave his quarterly report, and Linda Haaland gave her county health nurse quarterly report. Don Knutson of Midwest Employee benefits talked to the board about health insurance renewal and other options.

Highway Superintendent Dustin Hofland said that workers are cleaning up the shop and doing repairs and will begin applying some gravel to muddy spots as the roads thaw.

Karen DeVine is stepping down from the regional aging committee and talked to commissioners about the position. The county will be looking for a replacement.

A one-year raise was approved for Jeri Smith effective Feb. 5. A welfare request of $2,000 for a funeral was also approved.

Travel was approved for Ron Jarrett, Richard Benda, and David Nelson to the annual Weed Conference in Huron Feb. 22-24. Sandy Dinger and three highway workers were also approved for joint regional training at Miller on Feb. 23.

The next meeting of the board will be Tuesday, Feb. 21.