Frohling Appointed To Fill States Attorney Spot

Dana Frohling of Britton was officially appointed States Attorney for Marshall County by the County Commission at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Voters elected Frohling to succeed Chad Locken in the November election, but Locken resigned his position effective Dec. 1. Frohling had been appointed to fill the vacancy by the circuit court judge until the commission could take action.

Frohling was also given approval to appoint deputies as needed. Victor Rapkoch, who works in Frohling’s office, had been previously appointed as a deputy states attorney.

In other action the board approved three plats in the RK Addition in Hickman Township, the Eberlein Addition in Lowell Township, and Lot 1 of Eye’s Addition in White Township. A building permit for Ben MacConnell for a ramp/deck in Veblen Township was also approved.

Commissioner Paul Symens gave the weed department annual report to the board, and commissioners declared a weed department trailer as surplus and will open sealed bids for the equipment.

In highway business Superintendent Dustin Hofland said workers are clearing roads as they are able, and he is looking into a truck snow blower to replace a unit in service since the 1970’s. The board also approved a contract with Brandon Steiner at $125 per hour to blow snow from a road near his farm.

The board decided to pay off one of the county blades for $213,509.36 while continuing to make payments on the other one. It approved the purchase of a new computer for the extension office. Karen Mikkelson gave an update on the Community Building and work needed to be done, and the board approved finishing up inside painting. Jennifer Ringkob also gave a 4-H update.

Logan Roehr was approved as a full-time dispatcher effective Jan. 1. He had been serving part-time. Travel was also approved for Roehr for dispatch school Feb. 27-March 10 in Pierre.

Cody Sunderland and Deb Skonberg talked to commissioners about updates to the 911 system. Sunderland will put together a cost analysis and look into funding options.

The annual NECOG agreement was signed, along with the Management Performance Grant Sub-Award Agreement to award left over money to townships. The board also approved the annual Community Health Nursing agreement. Two tax abatements were approved for $91.52 and $237.92 due to county acquisition of property and a house fire.

Fuel bids were accepted for the Veblen Shop from Eden Oil for a 50-50 blend at $1.875. Holland Oil was awarded the bid for the Britton, Langford, and Eden shops for #1 diesel at $1.98.

The board was informed that the state would pay 75 percent of the $60,000 cost for the collapsed bridge in the southwest part of the county and Webster Scale had submitted a bid of $153,000 for repair on a second county bridge. Paperwork is still pending on those projects.

Next meeting of the board will be Tuesday, Jan 3. The board will appoint a commissioner to fill the slot held by the late Myles DeVine at that meeting.