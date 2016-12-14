Final Bill For Sewer Project

The Britton City Council approved a final payment that marked the end of the threeyear sewer improvement project at its regular meeting Monday.

A final payment of $86,424.70 was approved to J&J Excavating. City Foreman Cameron Gerken said that all the work that included replacement of about 60 percent of the city’s sewer line has been completed.

Another project will begin next spring when about 20 percent of the city’s water line will be replaced. Those lines are located primarily south of Highway 10. Once that project is completed the city will have updated all of its water and sewer lines.

In other action Don Schumaker and Dan Smeins met with the board to ask for release of a utilities easement on land located on First Street and the vacated block of Eleventh Avenue. The board approved the request upon suitable re-routing and replacement of a storm sewer line.

The board agreed to look into prices for replacing windows at the public library that have been causing problems. Mayor Clyde Fredrickson will also chair the airport committee which includes Mark Wismer and Ryan Furman to develop a use policy for the airport. It is expected to present a draft of the policy at the January meeting.

Last month the council had discussed purchasing a mobile speed limit sign that shows the speed of approaching vehicles to help control problem areas in town. Monday it approved purchasing a sign that included a solar panel and trailer for $4,970.

A Joint Cooperative Agreement for 2017 with NECOG was approved at a cost of $1,559.20. The board also approved the first reading of a supplemental budget ordinance for $128,513.58 which included $5,000 to the revolving loan fund and $128,513.58 for a water fund payoff.

A contingency transfer was approved for $30,101, and an automatic supplement to the budget was approved, replacing re-shingling expenses to the library and ballpark upon receipt of insurance funds.

The council briefly discussed the ongoing issue of water not passing state testing in several residences located in the southwest part of town. Gerken reiterated that the city water has passed all tests and that it is not a city issue. But, he said, the city is continuing to work with affected residents to try and help them alleviate the problem.

A special meeting was set for Tuesday, Dec. 27, at noon at City Hall to pay final bills for the year. The next regular meeting of the board will be Jan. 9.