Community Of Year Top Story

Last spring Britton was named South Dakota’s Community of the Year, and that designation, and the reasons for it, ranked as The Britton Journal’s top news story of 2016.

The honor dovetails off the top story in 2015 of Britton’s building boom that saw a total of $58.6 million worth of projects in progress in and around the city. It also reflects the community’s ongoing commitment to making sure it remains viable well into the future.

“Britton is an example of a community that has put its experience, expertise, enthusiasm, and its pocketbooks to good use for improvement of their economy and quality of life,” said Gov. Dennis Daugaard at the awards presentation. “What once were ideas have turned into realities thanks to the collaborative efforts between economic development professionals, volunteers, and local citizens.”

“Being named Community of the Year is a vote of confidence for Britton and our area,” said Tom Farber, President of the Britton Area Economic Development Corporation. “It sends a message that we are looking to the future and willing to make decisions that affect us in positive ways for years to come.”

Glacial Lakes Area Development (GLAD) Executive Director Scott Amundson said the award recognized the hard work and commitment of many area residents.

“Britton is a proud community filled with generous, motivated, and committed residents,” said Amundson. “This is a great honor and a proud moment for all of us who work so hard at sustaining our momentum.”

Number Two Bountiful Harvest

Area producers called this year’s harvest one of the best ever, a complete turnaround from July when many thought this crop year could be a complete bust.

Farmers had been able to get in the field early due to an early spring, but Mother Nature didn’t supply much moisture.

It hadn’t looked good heading into the weekend after the Fourth of July. Good chances of rain had not been in the forecast, and forecasters were predicting temps in the high 90’s with 30 mile per hour winds.

“Going into the weekend some guys had to be thinking this is it,” said Agronomist Joe Gustafson of Full Circle Ag. “But then we didn’t get the heat and wind and woke up Monday to rain.”

By the time it was over at least four inches of the “multimillion dollar” rain fell on most of the county. Coupled with another timely rain in August, the soybeans and corn crops blossomed.

Many producers were calling it their “best bean crop ever” with some producers reporting 60-plus bushels per acre and just about everybody at least 10 bushels above average.

Nearly ideal weather continued into the corn harvest with producers again reporting bumper crops. Reports indicated many fields yielding 180-220 bushels.

Number Three Building Continues

The building boom in the Britton area continued in the past year.

The new Britton Grain Terminal opened its doors just before the harvest season, the Britton-Hecla School finished its remodeling project and new addition, and the City of Britton completed its sewer reconstruction project.

A new addition this year was the Blessed Minds Daycare, a non-profit organization started to help ease a shortage of daycare in the community. The daycare, which also includes a Christian-based preschool curriculum, is housed in the former Cornerstone Bible Church building and the basement of the First Lutheran Church.

Preparation work also continues on the construction of the new Britton Event Center to be located at Hugh Schilling Field. Last spring the community was challenged when donors offered to give about $1.5 million if area residents could come up with another $750,000-$1 million to build a proposed $2.4 million multipurpose facility.

Community funding was pretty much in place this fall and the go-ahead was given by donors to continue with construction plans. Work is still being done to determine what the new facility will contain, and a public input meeting is planned in the near future. Donations may still be made through GLAD and plans are to break ground as soon as possible next spring.

Number Four City Infrastructure

Updating of the city’s water and sewer lines has been a long ordeal, but residents can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The city signed off on the completion of the sewer reconstruction project this fall that replaced old sewer pipe with PVC. Asphalt also replaced gravel on dug-up streets that had been an adventure for local drivers.

One more project is on the horizon for 2017. The city has plans to replace the remaining old water lines which will complete the town’s infrastructure update. When that project is done all of the city’s sewer and water lines will have been updated and should serve residents for decades to come.

Eventually the city will also lay down new asphalt on streets curb-to-curb, but the timing for that will be dictated by funding available. Number Five Businesses Close

Britton takes pride in still maintaining a viable business community on Main Street, but two long-time businesses shut their doors this year.

Lee & Hanson had been selling men’s clothing to Britton and area residents for 116 years and closed its doors for the final time this month. Buhl’s of Britton had been located on Main Street for 51 years and closed its local operation this summer. However, Buhl’s Valet Dry Cleaners is still operating with a pickup location in Britton at Quarve Drug.

On the positive side of things Hillarey Holland opened a new store on Main Street right before Christmas. She purchased the building at the corner of Main and Seventh Street and undertook a major remodeling effort for her business, HH Design.

Number Six Veterans Recognized

Marshall County residents thanked area veterans for their service on a couple of fronts during the past year.

It’s known as the “Forgotten War,” but in January Marshall County and South Dakota Korean War veterans were remembered. South Dakota was the first state in the nation to honor its Korean War Veterans in conjunction with the South Korean government when they were presented with South Korean Ambassador of Peace Medals.

On Sept. 11, all area residents who had served in the military, in addition to local firefighters, EMT’s, police officers, and 911 dispatchers, were recognized at a “Welcome Home Patriots Program and Picnic.” The event was organized by the Britton American Legion and Legion Auxiliary to honor all local heroes. There was also a special “welcome home” for Vietnam veterans, many of whom never received a welcome when they returned.

Number Seven Teachers Pay

Increasing of teacher’s pay was a state issue but was also important in helping local schools continue to employ top-quality teachers.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard proposed a half-cent increase in the state sales tax to help fund pay increases that was passed by the state legislature. The state had ranked last in the country in teacher pay for a number of years.

The problem presented with the additional money is that every school faces a different situation and a myriad of variables make planning ahead a bit difficult.

“There is really no template on how this should look,” said B-H Superintendent Steve Benson. “I love the fact that the state threw some new money in this, but we know there will be some unforeseen issues, along with some pitfalls and speed bumps. We’ll adjust and make sure we continue to move forward, but it is a little like going to the plate with a blindfold on. You swing away and hope you make contact.”

Number Eight Local Generosity

The generosity of area residents continued to be on display during the past year.

The Britton Area Foundation (BAF) marked its 25th year by noting that it has handed out three-quarters of a million dollars for area projects during that time. Interest generated from money donated to the foundation is used for a variety of projects. The total value of the Foundation at the end of June stood at $939,371.

“Communities in our area just seem to rise to a need whenever there is one,” said original BAF board member Patty Roehr. “I think the Foundation is one of the ways that the Britton community has been able to stay progressive. And it’s not just Britton. There are things in every one of our communities that were made possible because people donated to the BAF.”

Another example of community giving is the annual Relay For Life. The Marshall County event ranked number two in the nation for 2015 per capita among communities with 10,000 people or less when it raised $81,254.

This year local residents surpassed the $80,000 mark for the seventh straight year by raising $82,560. Marshall County has now raised a total of $1,186,433 in the 17-year history of the Relay For Life.

Number Nine General Election

Although there were just a couple of local races in this year’s general election, the presidential race drew plenty of local attention as it did across the nation and world.

Marshall County voters followed the state and nation in voting for Donald Trump as the next President of the United States over Hillary Clinton.

Number Ten Area Residents Honored

Once again area residents earned their share of recognition during the past year.

Britton native Bernie Christenson was named to the South Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame. Helen Eikamp of Britton, Mark Nelson of Langford, Coleen Monson of Langford, and Becky Wegleitner of Claremont were named the 18th annual Heart of Dakota winners.

Haley Ringkob and Marissa Smith of Britton-Hecla earned superiors at the state oral interpretation contest. Long-time Marshall County employee Linda Haaland earned state recognition when she was presented the Jim Fjerstead Memorial Safety Leadership Award for her work as county Safety Coordinator.

Ashley Fosness and Galle Waletich qualified for the state cross country meet, Whitney Bredvik finished ninth in the all-around competition at the state gymnastics meet to be named to the All-Tournament and the Lady Braves placed fourth as a team. The Langford Area football team advanced to the state Class 9B championship game for the second straight year.