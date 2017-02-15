City Talks New Location

The Britton City Council discussed purchasing some property that would alleviate storage issues for equipment and also be a potential site for a new City Hall at its regular meeting on Monday.

Since its equipment storage building, that was located just east of City Hall, was declared a safety hazard and demolished several years ago, the City has been paying about $1,000 per month for storage facilities to house equipment. The board has also been talking for some time about replacing the 40-year-old City Hall that has some mold issues and needs updating to meet handicappedaccessibility regulations.

In the past week Ena Hicks informed the City that a 130x460-foot piece of property located on the south edge of Britton that has been the location for Hicks Equipment is for sale. That property includes several buildings that would alleviate the necessity of paying for rental space for storage.

The board indicated interest in the property and plans to pursue it further.

In other action the council approved a quote of $18,763.48 from House of Glass in Aberdeen to replace the windows in the public library. The windows have been an issue for several years.

Council members discussed establishing a sick bank for city employees in response to a recent injury suffered by a city worker. The board approved allowing employees to donate sick time to another employee and will also look into the possibility of offering short-term disability insurance to city workers.

Annual contributions were approved. Stephanie Brandt of the Britton Swim Team did meet with the board to ask for a donation for the swim team.

Contributions included the Britton Area Chamber of Commerce ($8,000), Marshall County Prayer Rock Museum ($2,500), Senior Nutrition ($1,000), Glacial Lakes Area Development ($18,700), Softball/Baseball Program ($4,000), Food Pantry/School Giveaway ($2,000), Backpack Program ($1,000), Britton Swim Team ($1,500), and Marshall County Ambulance ($5,000).

The board has also been contributing $4,000 annually to the Britton Soccer Program but put that contribution on hold pending obtaining more information on construction of a new field.

Other agenda items included approval of annual policies, approval of the 2016 annual financial report that will be submitted to the state, approval of an agreement with Helms & Associates of Aberdeen for a maximum of $99,842.85 (city’s share is $4,992) for expansion of a taxi lane at the airport, the board approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for installation of new street signs at no cost to the city, and it approved the purchase of a new sander at a cost of $18,800.

The board also set Saturday, May 6, as the date for a citywide spring cleanup. The National Guard will provide semis to haul away debris and will help with the cleanup. City residents will be allowed to place items for pickup on boulevards.

Next regular meeting of the council will be Monday, March 13.