News
Britton-Hecla first grader Ruthie Moeckly gets insulin injections every day to help control her Type 1 diabetes, but thousands of other kids around the world die young because they don’t have acces
Television ads for Initiated Measure 22, an anti-corruption law, raised hackles at the state Capitol with its depiction of lobbyists handing over bags of cash to lawmakers.
By Dana Hess
The Marshall County Commission was informed at its regular meeting last week Tuesday that the new 911 system should be in place by March 1.
Obituaries
The funeral for Rose Marie “Rosie” Severson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev.
Lyle Wampler passed away on January 22, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills Nursing Home in Britton.
The memorial service for Janice Holler will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Revs. Janine Rew-Werling and N. Craig Werling will officiate.
