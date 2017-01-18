News
The effort to quell lagging state sales tax receipts received a boost last week Tuesday with Gov.
By Dana Hess
Marshall County residents experienced an above average year for rainfall in 2016 thanks to a very wet July.
A number of positions on area city board will come up for election this spring.
Obituaries
The funeral for Lori Kay (Thayer) Hofer will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev.
The memorial service for Odean Reinertson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Forman. Rev.
The memorial service for Janice Holler will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Rev. N. Craig Werling will officiate.
Marshall County Journal
PO Box 69, Britton, SD 57430
Phone: (605) 448-2281
Fax: (605) 448-2282