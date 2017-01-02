News
Spencer Beach has an inspiring story to tell, and he will tell it to Britton area residents on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Britton-Hecla Arena.
Wheatcrest Hills of Britton has been named one of the top 50 nursing home facilities in South Dakota.
Horses have been part of John Owen’s life since he was a boy, but he never really thought he’d be back in the saddle again at age 87.
By Twila Schmitt
Obituaries
The funeral for Rose Marie “Rosie” Severson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev.
Lyle Wampler passed away on January 22, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills Nursing Home in Britton.
The memorial service for Janice Holler will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Revs. Janine Rew-Werling and N. Craig Werling will officiate.
